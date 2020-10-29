Arts venues among places that can host live performances from Nov 1

Organisers can host up to two zones of 50 audience members each per performance, with safe management measures in place.

Live performances can be held at performing arts venues and the premises of orchestras, choirs, dance groups, and other arts and culture organisations come Sunday.

Art galleries and some museums, as well as community centres and hotel ballrooms and function rooms are among venues permitted to resume live performances, according to the update by the National Arts Council (NAC) on its website yesterday.

This comes after the successful pilot of live performances trialled since Sept 11.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong urged people to "go out (safely of course!) and support our artistes wholeheartedly".

He said live performances are the "lifeblood of our arts and cultural sector" and the most sustainable way to preserve a craft and maintain livelihoods.

He added that even as live performances resume, the safety of performers and audiences remains the top priority.

Organisers can host up to two zones of 50 audience members each per performance, with safe management measures in place.

At any given time, a maximum of 30 performers and crew are allowed onstage and backstage, and only up to 10 of them can be unmasked.

From Nov 24, those watching live performances must check in to SafeEntry with the TraceTogether app or token.

"The widespread use of TraceTogether in these venues will allow quicker contract tracing and ring-fencing of any infections," said NAC.

Venues managed by the People's Association can also have live performances from next month, as can museums managed by the National Heritage Board as well as those which are Museum Roundtable members.

However, live performances are still not allowed to resume in food and beverage establishments and at wedding receptions regardless of the venue, said NAC. This is due to the higher likelihood of patrons mingling and talking while unmasked.

Venue owners can log on to the Government's Go Business platform from Sunday using their CorpPass to confirm whether they can host an indoor live performance.

More details can be found at https://go.gov.sg/liveperf.

• ADDITIONAL REPORTING: ONG SOR FERN