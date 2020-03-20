Asian Civilisations Museum closed after employee tested positive

The Asian Civilisations Museum will be reopening tomorrow, after cleaning and disinfection.

The Asian Civilisations Museum was closed yesterday and will be shut today for disinfection and cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said the staff member, who is now warded in hospital, travelled to the US from March 9 to 14.

It added that the individual had not been in the museum premises or come into contact with colleagues since March 7.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the museum said it will be reopening tomorrow.

NHB added that it had already stepped up its cleaning regime at its museums and institutions since February.

Employees have also been required to take their temperature twice a day and are told to stay at home if unwell, it added.

"NHB and its museums and institutions will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that the well-being of our staff, visitors and partners are safeguarded." - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI