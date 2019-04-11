Asian Travels Network suspended

Asian Travels Network has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities with effect from April 4 until further notice, in accordance with the Travel Agents Act.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced yesterday that the company was suspended for failing to submit its audited statement of accounts within six months after the close of its financial year.

CUSTOMERS

During the suspension period, the company has to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

Under the Travel Agents Regulations, it is mandatory to submit audited accounts.

The board said: "STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents, and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore's travel industry."

The most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore can be found at the Travel Related Users' System (Trust) website, httptrust.yoursingapore.com. - GOH RUOXUE