Association issues reminder: PMDs banned from self-storage facilities

Two units that stored PMDs caught fire on Saturday.

The Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) has reminded its members that personal mobility devices (PMDs) cannot be kept at self-storage facilities.

It issued this reminder yesterday after a fire broke out on Saturday at two warehouse units that stored PMDs in Bukit Batok.

In a statement yesterday, SSAA chairman Helen Ng said batteries, including devices such as power banks that use lithium-ion batteries, are banned from self-storage facilities as they pose fire risks.

Ms Ng said the Bukit Batok fire prompted a reminder to the SSAA's 169 members in Asia. The association has eight members in Singapore.

She told The New Paper on the phone yesterday that PMDs were never allowed in self-storage spaces but users might not see the link between the batteries and e-scooters.

She told TNP: "We reject PMDs regardless of whether they come with batteries intact or not.

"Individual storage companies might have their own practices. The association does not regulate their individual practices but advises on best practices."

A staff member from Integrated Storage Space Rental + Mover, who wanted to be known only as Miss Lim, told TNP the company does have customers who store PMDs.

But it takes active fire safety measures like installing a sprinkler system in the warehouse.

The company also reminds customers to remove batteries from their PMDs and requires them to sign a form that declares the absence of prohibited items like explosives and contraband goods.

Should they not accept the terms and conditions, a storage space will not be rented out, said Miss Lim.

The company is not a member of the SSAA.