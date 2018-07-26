Attackers with samurai sword, knife leave man bleeding on road

Witnesses said the victim was still lucid as he was lying on the ground, covered in blood.

She had just got off a bus in Serangoon Road with her 10-year-old son yesterday afternoon when she noticed a man, face covered in blood, lying on the road near the kerb.

Ms Kwok Kar Peng, 41, told The New Paper: "He was lying in the bus lane and there was blood on his face, around his foot, in his hair and on the ground.

"I thought it was a road accident, but when I saw a knife, I realised that it might be a slashing case."

TNP understands that four men, aged 20 to 25, with a samurai sword and kitchen knife, attacked the man before fleeing in a rented silver car.

Ms Kwok, a video producer and former TNP reporter, said: "I felt more shock than fear."

The incident scared her son as he saw the victim's wounds clearly, she added.

The incident took place at a bus stop in front of Broadway Hotel.

A police spokesman said they were alerted at 2.21pm to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means.

The 27-year-old man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Ms Kwok said: "I was wondering how he could still be lucid despite the injuries he sustained."

A waiter from Amber Restaurant, which is near the bus stop where the attack took place, said: "I saw four men with a large knife running into a silver car."

He said the entire incident happened in a matter of seconds and a large crowd of people started to gather around the victim after the car sped off.

The waiter, who declined to be named, added: "I was shocked and my mind went blank.

"When I walked over to the scene, I saw a man lying on the ground talking on the phone."

Ms Kwok said people stepped in to help. Two of them, who appeared to be medically trained, tried to stop the bleeding, while another diverted traffic.

Police are investigating.

UPDATE: The Straits Times reported on Thursday (July 26) seven Singaporean men have been arrested over the slashing incident.

The police said on Thursday the suspects, aged between 17 and 28, were arrested around Corporation Road in Jurong and Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate.