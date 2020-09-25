Auditor fined for meeting colleagues during circuit breaker

A decision to open up her home to a colleague over two days and to meet a second colleague during the circuit breaker period cost an auditor dearly.

Mika She Yuan Wei, a permanent resident from Malaysia, was yesterday fined $3,700 for two counts of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

A third related charge was taken into consideration.

She, 25, had agreed to allow fellow auditor and friend Chiew Chin Wooi, 26, to enter her flat to study and take an online accountancy examination on May 8, about a month into the eight-week circuit breaker.

Chiew, who is Malaysian, told her that he had weaker Internet connection at his place.

He stayed at She's flat from 8.40am to 4.50pm. When he left, he told her he was going to see a doctor and later got five days' medical leave for a cough.

She saw a photo of Chiew's medical certificate that he had posted online but still let him into her flat the next day to take the second part of his exam.

On the same day, She arranged to meet a second colleague, Ang Hui Shian, 26, at Punggol Waterway Point to pass her a birthday gift.

Taking public transport, She and Chiew met Ang at 4.45pm.

The trio spent 30 minutes buying groceries at a supermarket and also takeaway dinner at a food court, leaving at 6pm.

These offences came to light after Chiew posted photos with captions stating that he had left home while on medical leave.

Chiew was to appear in court on Aug 14 to face seven charges. But he left Singapore on July 17 and is still at large.

She, who was without a lawyer, took full responsibility and said she wanted to extend a helping hand to Chiew, and they kept a distance while in the flat.

They also kept a distance at the supermarket and food court.

But District Judge Prem Raj said he did not understand why, despite being aware of the need for distancing measures, She had to meet Ang to pass her the gift in the thick of Covid-19.

He allowed She to pay her fine in instalments.