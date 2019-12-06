Aussie faces new charge of 'religiously aggravated' act

Andrew Gosling allegedly threw a wine bottle that hit Mr Nasiari Sunee's head (above), leading to his death.

An Australian man, who was earlier charged with causing grievous hurt with an instrument when he threw a wine bottle from a Tanjong Pagar condominium that killed a delivery driver, faced a new charge in court yesterday.

The new offence that Andrew Gosling, 47, faces was described as "religiously aggravated" in court documents.

He is now hit with a new charge of causing hurt with an instrument after the wine bottle he threw injured a woman, identified as Ms Manisah.

On Aug 18 this year at about 8.35pm, he had allegedly thrown the wine bottle from the seventh-storey lift landing of Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards a table near the barbecue area on the fifth storey, hitting Ms Manisah's right shoulder and bruising her.

In the same incident, the wine bottle also hit delivery driver Nasiari Sunee's head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

Mr Nasiari, 73, was at a housewarming party of a relative and was about to eat when the bottle hit him.

His oldest daughter, Madam Nas Suriati Nasiari, 44, told The Straits Times in a previous interview that Mr Nasiari had collapsed on the floor and was bleeding from his head.

She also said an alcohol bottle, which was intact, was on the table.

She added that her family members believe the bottle had ricocheted off Mr Nasiari's head and hit his wife, who had bruises on her shoulder.

Mr Nasiari died on Aug 19 at about 9am in the morning after his family decided not to resuscitate him.

Gosling was not offered bail and will be back in court on Jan 2 next year.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with an instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.