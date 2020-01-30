Aussie paedophile who preyed on boys here jailed 35 years

Boris Kunsevitsky, who admitted to abusing at least 47 minors, has been described as one of Australia's worst sex offenders.

A Melbourne paedophile has been sentenced to 35 years in jail after being convicted of sexually abusing at least 47 boys in four countries, including Singapore.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Victoria's Justice John Champion called Boris Kunsevitsky's appetite for sexual abuse insatiable.

The Cairns Post reported that during sentencing, Justice Champion said of the 53-year-old: "There is no sentence that I can pass that will undo the tremendous pain you have caused (the victims)."

APPALLING

The judge also called Kunsevitsky a child abuser of appalling proportions.

Kunsevitsky will have to serve at least 28 years in jail before he can be considered for parole.

He had groomed children in four countries while travelling across South-east Asia for work.

He took more than 35,000 photos and 4,800 videos of the abuse, which took place in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia between 2002 and 2017.

Most of his targets were disadvantaged boys in the Philippines.

The Russian-born Kunsevitsky had moved to Australia with his family when he was 12 before coming to Singapore in the early 2000s. From 2014, he worked here as a clinical director at medical company Esthemedica.

He performed sexual acts with at least 25 of his victims, and took more than 3,300 photographs and videos of these acts, distributing them online.

His victims were also made to perform sexual acts on each other.

In May last year, Kunsevitsky pleaded guilty to 59 offences in the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne.

Of the victims, 36 were aged between 10 and 15 while eight were aged 16 or 17.

Five children outside Australia suffered from persistent sexual abuse for three years from June 2010 at the hands of Kunsevitsky.

Five of his victims lived in Singapore and one of them in Melbourne.

The German police started investigations after finding videos that Kunsevitsky had circulated online.

The Australian police started investigating Kunsevitsky in 2016 while he was in Singapore.

He was arrested when he returned to Australia in September 2017 to visit his family.

He was diagnosed with paedophilic disorder after his arrest.