Pilot charged for trying to bite cop's hand and kicking his ear

A private jet pilot was hauled to court yesterday after he allegedly cursed at three police officers, kicked one of them in the ear and tried to bite an officer's hand.

Australian Cameron Lachlan Milne, 38, was slapped with eight charges, including public drunkenness, causing and attempting to cause hurt to a public servant, two counts of using criminal force on public servants, and three counts of using abusive words towards public servants.

He was allegedly found drunk at Marina Square shopping mall at 2am on June 15, 2018, and was annoying technicians there.

Cameron is then accused of using criminal force on Inspector Harpal Sheena Kaur an hour later by kicking the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He also allegedly kicked the front passenger seat where Station Inspector Mohamad Shafiee Saban was seated.

Cameron is also said to have kicked Sergeant Jamalul Arifin Nordin once on his left ear, leaving a bruise measuring 5cm by 5cm, and allegedly tried to bite the sergeant's left hand twice.

Later, between 3.50am and 4am, Cameron allegedly hurled a slew of vulgarities at the officers.

PHUKET FOR WORK

The court yesterday heard that Cameron works as a private jet pilot and he will be allowed to leave Singapore between Jan 25 and Jan 28 to go to Phuket and the Maldives for work.

Out on $10,000 bail, Cameron posted an additional $5,000 bail to leave the jurisdiction. His case has been adjourned to Feb 18.

For causing or attempting to cause hurt to a public servant, Cameron can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned, or given any combination of the three punishments.

For each count of using criminal force on a public servant, he can be jailed for up to four years, fined or both.

Cameron also faces a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in jail for each count of using abusive words towards a public servant, if convicted.

If convicted of public drunkenness, he can also be fined up to $1,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.