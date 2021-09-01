Australia gets 500,000 Covid vaccine doses from Singapore in swop deal

CANBERRA Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, after Canberra agreed to a swop deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections.

The agreement, which will see Australia return the same amount of Pfizer vaccine doses to Singapore in December, will allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination programme as daily cases near record levels.

"That means there are 500,000 doses extra that will happen in September that otherwise would have had to wait for several months from now, accelerating our vaccination programme at this critical time as we walk towards those 70 per cent and 80 per cent targets," Mr Morrison said in Canberra.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the deal reflected the "warm and longstanding friendship" between the two countries.

"Glad to support their efforts to get Australians vaccinated as soon as possible," he said on Facebook.

"Countries must be united in the battle to quell the pandemic, so that we can all move into the new normal. Singapore is ready to do our bit."

PM Lee said the 500,000 doses will have more potential use for Singapore in December, as booster shots.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday the deal will help both countries to achieve their vaccine schedules.

"Australia will provide the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date, after we have drawn down on our existing supplies vaccinating the rest of our population, including new incoming long-term pass holders..." it said in a statement. "These returned doses would come in more useful for Singapore then, potentially as booster doses for specific segments of our population that could benefit from such boosting."

While Australia had managed to successfully contain the coronavirus with strict lockdowns and quarantine, a slow vaccination roll-out has made the country vulnerable to the highly infectious Delta variant.

With just under 28 per cent of Australia's population fully vaccinated, compared with 80 per cent in Singapore, several states and territories have had to implement strict lockdowns as cases soared, hitting businesses and the domestic economy.

Capital city Canberra yesterday extended its hard lockdown by two weeks, and Victoria state is expected to follow suit.

Canberra has been in lockdown for three weeks after a spate of cases believed to have spread from New South Wales, the epicentre of Australia's Covid-19 outbreak.

"We are bending the curve down and are getting on top of the outbreak.

"However, it is a slow process, and it will take more time," Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in Canberra.

Canberra yesterday saw 13 new cases in the past 24 hours.

New South Wales reported 1,164 new infections, down slightly from a record 1,290 cases the day prior.

Victoria, which has been in lockdown for five weeks, yesterday reported 76 new local cases in the past 24 hours.