Australian in Singapore to organise run to help bush fire victims

Ms Amanda Clement, 41, is organising 5km and 21km runs at Marina Barrage on Jan 19 to raise funds for the victims affected by the bush fires.

For Ms Amanda Clement, 41, an Australian living and working in Singapore for the last 12 years, watching the images of bush fires devastating her home country has been absolutely heartbreaking.

The mother of two told The New Paper yesterday: "I had two close encounters when I almost lost my family home in Sydney to bush fires in 1992 and 2002.

"I grew up in Australia and will always have a sense of attachment to the country."

She is doing her bit to raise funds for the victims affected by the bush fires.

The founder of local outdoor fitness company Momentum Bootcamps is organising 5km and 21km runs at Marina Barrage on Jan 19.

The registration fee is $50, and runners can visit Momentum Bootcamps' Facebook page to indicate their interest.

All proceeds will go to the Australian Red Cross.

Ms Clement, who has organised similar events in places like East Coast Park, said: "It's shocking to see what's happening to Australia, and I feel so sad. It's been out of control."

"This is my chance to make a difference, and the running community in Singapore is pretty strong. I am hoping to get about 100 runners to participate," she added.

Singaporean student, Ms Josephine Tan, 23, who donated $100 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donation Fund, said she hopes more Singaporeans will step forward to donate.

She said: "Perth was my home for two years while I was an undergraduate there. If everyone waited for everyone else then nobody will step forward. A little goes a long way."

Australian firms here have also chipped in.

Australian company Spotlight, which has two craft stores here, has pledged $100,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Victorian Country Fire Authority.

It said: "We have chosen Foodbank Australia as our nominated charity to donate to. Their food, water and non-perishable goods is what people who have lost everything need right now."

The Australian Chamber of Commerce president, Mr Andrew Brown, said it is working with its sponsors, members and the Australian High Commission to extend initiatives on helping those in need.

Mr Brown told TNP: "Home is never far from our thoughts and we know how well our community rallies together in times of crisis."

As of yesterday, about 8.4m ha have been burned across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania, reported The Guardian.

That is the equivalent of 80 Singapores, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday in a Facebook post.

At least 25 people have been killed.

Singapore's deployment of two helicopters and 42 soldiers to Australia has been welcomed by Australians and Singaporeans, The Straits Times reported.

Radio station ABC Melbourne put up a Facebook post yesterday thanking Singapore for its assistance, eliciting praise from hundreds of Facebook users.

"Fantastic Singapore! That's exactly what neighbours are about," one wrote.