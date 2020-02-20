Australia’s worst paedophile began his activities in Singapore in 2001

The 53-year-old man, who is Australia's worst child sex offender, began his nefarious activities in Singapore at age 34, by preying on five underage boys.

Boris Kunsevitsky assaulted his first victim around New Year's Day in 2001.

Four months later, the Russian-born Australian married a foreigner in Singapore.

The following year, he resumed his predatory ways as a paedophile and assaulted the four other boys over 20 months, until August 2003.

Meanwhile, he also preyed on boys in the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia, having pleaded guilty to offending 43 victims over a 15-year period until September 2017 when he was nabbed.

Australian federal police caught up with him following shared intelligence with German authorities.

In March last year, Kunsevitsky pleaded guilty to 59 sexual offences involving 43 child victims, as well as to child pornography.

"It was breathtaking in its scale, including the number of occasions that the offending occurred, the nature, variation and degree of repetition of the type of offending, the number of victims, the number of countries in which you offended, and the extended period over which these events occurred," said Justice John Champion of the Victoria Supreme Court in decision grounds released on Tuesday.

"Your appetite for the sexual activities that underpinned your offending appears to have been insatiable.

"It represents the worst level and type of such offending I have seen, and is shocking," added the judge, who had sentenced Kunsevitsky last month in Melbourne.

The sentence is 35 years altogether, including 28 years without parole.

Among other things, Kunsevitsky engaged in the persistent sexual abuse of five children in Singapore.

Around Jan 1, 2001, he had sex with a 14-year-old boy at his home in Singapore. He also engaged in various sexual acts with another 14-year-old in 2002, and took pictures of two teens engaged in sexual activity in his home, among other things.

He even induced the boys to have sex with other children in his presence. He took more than 1,000 photographs and videos of sexual acts among the children, which he often directed.

A victim impact statement by an Australian, whom he had first abused at age 12, said the victim attempted suicide when he was 16 or 17, and spent time in adolescent psychiatric wards on three occasions owing to depression and anxiety.

PAIN

The victim used drugs to cope with his pain, resulting in heavy debts, including almost $80,000 in personal and credit card loans as well as $20,000 owed to the Australian taxman.

He lost a promising job, his marriage was wrecked and he now lives with his parents.

Describing Kunsevitsky as a "man of superior intellect with a paedophilic disorder" who showed no remorse, Justice Champion stressed his "twisted beliefs must be clearly and utterly denounced as completely unacceptable in a civilised society".