AVA arrests Platinium Dogs Club operator

The operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club was arrested by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Sunday as it continues its investigation into allegations of animal welfare offences.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post yesterday that the operator was helping in the investigations.

Noting AVA's top priority in ensuring the safety and welfare of animals, Ms Sun said the investigations will be comprehensive and enforcement action will be taken on any infringements.

"Let's stay calm and let the authorities investigate the case thoroughly and fairly," she added.

Following complaints about mistreatment of animals under Platinium's care, AVA raided its premises - a semi-detached house in Bukit Panjang - on Dec 29 and took into temporary custody 18 dogs and a rabbit.

Most of the animals have since been reunited with their owners.

An online petition launched last Thursday to call for tougher penalties against animal abusers had received about 58,000 signatures as of last night.