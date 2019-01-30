Singapore

AVA probes alleged mishandling of 3-metre-long python captured at Orchard Road

In some clips of the incident, the snake appears to attack one of the men trying to capture itPHOTO: RABBIKHAN KHAN/FACEBOOK
At least five men can be seen struggling with the snake. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ RABBIKHAN KHAN
TEE ZHUO
Jan 30, 2019 06:00 am

Some people outside Tang Plaza in Orchard Road were in for a shock yesterday morning.

A python, about 3m long, was spotted under a stone bench outside the Orchard Road MRT station exit near Tangs.

Housewife Tess Fernando, 49, said her son saw it on his way to school at around 8.20am and sent her a photo of the snake.

"I went down to see it for myself. It was huge," she told The Straits Times, adding a large crowd had gathered by the time she arrived.

In a video provided by Ms Fernando, at least five men can be seen struggling with the large snake as it thrashes about, resisting capture.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) told ST the python was removed and handed over to Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Some of the men handling the snake wore shirts indicating they were from Anticimex, a pest control company.

In some videos, the snake appears to attack one of the men. The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society believes the man was bitten.

Veteran wildlife expert Subaraj Rajathurai said it is likely the snake emerged from the drainage system connected to the underground Stamford Canal.

AVA said it is investigating the alleged mishandling of the snake, and added that cruelty to animals is an offence under the Animals and Birds Act. The public can call AVA on 1800-476-1600 to give feedback or to request assistance.

