AVA: Singapore well prepared for Malaysian seafood export curbs

Indonesia supplies between 40 to 50 per cent of Singapore's seafood.

Malaysia's temporary restrictions on exports of certain varieties of wild-caught fish and shrimp are not likely to have a significant impact on Singapore's overall seafood supply, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said yesterday.

This is because importers here are "well prepared to tap other readily available sources during the stated periods", it added.

The AVA noted that Malaysia's exports of these six species of seafood made up less than 10 per cent of the Republic's total seafood supply last year.

The Malaysian government said on Monday that it will prohibit the exports of the seafood from Jan 1 to Feb 28 and May 1 to June 30 to meet supply shortages during the monsoon and festive seasons.

The affected species, which include live, chilled and frozen forms, are kembong (Indian mackerel, pelaling (short-bodied mackerel), selar (horse mackerel), salayang (sardines), bawal putih (silver pomfret) and all shrimp and prawn.

Malaysia tends to cut back on its exports as the monsoon season affects the volume of catches and the Chinese New Year festive period raises domestic demand. Similar bans have been in place over the last six years.

But the fishing industry here has played down fears of seafood shortages, saying Singapore is "well prepared".

Mr Lee Boon Cheow, president of the Singapore Fish Merchants' General Association, told The Straits Times that the twice-a-year export bans have made "no impact to our fishery industry".

Singapore gets its seafood from other countries including Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, said Mr Lee, 79.

Indonesia is the Republic's biggest seafood supplier, accounting for between 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

"There is no need to worry about not (having) enough fish," he said. For example, pomfret, a popular fish for Chinese New Year, is imported mainly from Indonesia.

Fish prices typically surge in the lead-up to the festivities due to higher demand, rather than any shortage in supply.

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY TIFFANY FUMIKO TAY