Average number of new daily community cases continues to fall

The number of new daily coronavirus patients here and the average number of new cases in the community each day have continued to fall, ahead of the further reopening of Singapore's economy beginning Friday.

This comes as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday that 42 more dormitories housing about 4,000 migrant workers have been cleared of Covid-19.

While the daily number of new patients on Sunday was 407, it was 214 on Monday and 151 yesterday. Yesterday's figure was also the lowest number of new cases reported in more than two months since 142 cases on April 8.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday the average number of new daily community cases has dropped from nine cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The average unlinked community cases per day over the same period too has fallen from four to three.

Of the 151 new cases yesterday, two work permit holders were the only community cases.

The two men, aged 25 and 39, are asymptomatic patients who were detected by MOH's active screening of those working in essential services. Both are unlinked to previous cases.

As for the 42 dorms cleared of Covid-19, one is a purpose-built dormitory, 39 are factory-converted dormitories, and two are construction temporary quarters. Workers from these dorms can resume work after employers and migrant workers complete additional steps, including getting the workers to download the TraceTogether mobile app to facilitate contact tracing, the MOM said.

As of Monday, 67 of the 132 dormitories cleared of Covid-19 have completed this process, which means some 10,000 workers can resume work.

There are 43 purpose-built dorms in Singapore housing about 200,000 workers, and about 1,200 smaller factory-converted dormitories. Some 38,587 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms have tested positive for the coronavirus as of yesterday.

Sri Murugan Trading at 86 Syed Alwi Road, the Sheng Siong supermarket at New World Centre at 1 Jalan Berseh and the Prime Supermarket at 803 King George's Avenue have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The full list, provided to encourage people who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, can be found on MOH's website.

By the numbers

151

New cases

2

New cases in community

40,969

Total cases

797

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

31,153

Total recovered

269

Total in hospital

2

In intensive care unit