Aviation sector commits to filling over 17,500 training places

All major firms in Singapore's aviation sector have committed to sending their workers to fill more than 17,500 training places as the industry grapples with the suspension of flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said yesterday.

Top officials from Singapore Airlines, Scoot, and airport and food services provider Sats affirmed this at a closed-door dialogue last Friday with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

These companies will use the downtime to speed up workers' training and upgrading, including for professionals, managers and executives in the sector to develop "real technical capabilities and capacities" through the use of digital technologies, NTUC said in a statement.

Mr Ng said he was heartened to see aviation sector unions and companies working together to send workers for training during this period, and that government assistance such as the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will help firms save on manpower costs as they invest in their workforce.

The JSS will provide the aviation and tourism sectors with 75 per cent salary support for the first $4,600 of each local employee's gross monthly wage.

The aviation industry is among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the International Air Transport Association said last month that the impact of the pandemic on air travel will rival the fallout of the 2009 global economic crisis.

"NTUC and our unions stand ready to work with (firms) to upskill and upgrade our workers during this downtime, so that when the storm clears, both company and worker can be better positioned to exploit all the opportunities that the world will show us again," said Mr Ng.

Scoot, for instance, will send 1,900 flight and cabin crew for digital awareness training, where participants will develop knowledge of and self-confidence in using technology, said NTUC. Some of this training will be home-based, NTUC added.