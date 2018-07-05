Aviation sector to get $120m for productivity, innovation initiatives

To accelerate plans to make Singapore's aviation industry more efficient and innovative, another $120 million will be set aside to support various initiatives.

The funding is on top of the $160 million that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had earlier pledged when it renewed the Aviation Development Fund for five years until March 31, 2020.

Announcing the top-up at an annual aviation gathering yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said this would further support investments in productivity-boosting initiatives.

At the event, CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said the aviation sector has done well, with a 5.7 per cent year-on-year jump in productivity last year and more than 30 new innovation projects launched.

"But we need to move even faster to capture opportunities from growth," he said.

"Growth at Changi Airport has been robust in recent years. We are approaching capacity. At the same time, it is harder to hire more workers as our population continues to age."

Among other initiatives being planned, the CAAS is looking to support companies on how to automate labour-intensive processes in airport operations.

In particular, the hunt is for solutions for more effective tarmac operations, including how to increase flight-handling capacity.

Another area of focus is drones, with CAAS looking to support projects to enable the development of the fast-growing unmanned aircraft system sector to benefit Singapore.

The overall objective is to enhance Singapore's competitiveness as an air hub.

In December, a new passenger terminal will open at Seletar Airport.

On training, the CAAS said that this year, 33 aviation professionals were awarded the SkillsFuture Study Award for Air Transport.

The aviation industry has also launched the Skills Framework to provide workers with key information on the sector and employment opportunities, as well as career pathways and emerging skills and competencies required.

Aviation companies have also pledged to invest in training.

Ground-handling company Sats will be launching its Sats Academy, which will align its programmes with the Skills Framework for Air Transport, to allow staff to receive nationally recognised certification.

The Singapore Institute of Technology has developed a Bachelor of Science in Air Transport Management - the first Ministry of Education-recognised degree programme for air transport. Classes are set to begin next year.