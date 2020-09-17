AVS investigating videos of man allegedly abusing kitten

In the videos, the man is seen placing the kitten inside a freezer and a washing machine.

The authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal abuse after videos of a man mistreating a kitten circulated online.

The videos, which were widely shared, show the man placing a kitten into various household appliances, including a freezer.

In one video, after it is put into a washing machine, the animal is seen pawing at the door.

The man later opens the door, causing the kitten to nearly fall out. His laughter can be heard in the background.

In response to media queries, Ms Jessica Kwok, group director for the National Parks Board's Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), said: "We are looking into the case. AVS takes all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and will look into the cases reported.

"As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help."

The executive director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, said a police report has been made.

He said: "The identity of the suspect is known. It is unacceptable to place an animal in any location that may put the animal in harm's way."

He added that SPCA first came to know of the incident via an online post. He also thanked the public for speaking up.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man had initially posted the videos and photos on his Instagram account, but they have since been taken down.

Based on some of the photos, a netizen also speculated that the kitten had a tooth pulled out and it had its whiskers cut.

Another video shows the man tugging at the kitten's ear while it is eating. Members of the public with any information on suspected cases of animal abuse can alert AVS via an online feedback form on their website, or call 1800-476-1600.

Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.