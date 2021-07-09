Aware wants workplace discrimination, harassment laws to be enhanced

Aware is also seeking a clear protocol of support and resources for victims of sexual harassment.

Gender advocacy group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) has called for laws on workplace discrimination and harassment to be enhanced, and for watchdogs to get more powers to deal with the challenges faced by women.

It also called for a national code of conduct across institutes of higher learning and a clear protocol of support and resources for victims of sexual harassment.

Yesterday, the group released a series of policy wish lists stemming from discussions with 191 residents here about the changes they most want Singapore policymakers to enact.

The residents - which included single parents, migrant spouses, teachers, students, parents and individuals who have faced workplace discrimination - took part in 29 community discussions held by Aware between March and May.

Among the policy changes some recommended were national legislation on workplace harassment and updating the websites of Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management to clarify actions they can take in cases of bullying.

The initiative - dubbed Reimagining Equality - coincides with the Government's White Paper on improving gender equality this year.

Victims of workplace discrimination said there was a lack of comprehensive legal protections for employees facing discrimination and a lack of awareness about internal reporting processes. They also felt that Tafep had insufficient enforcement powers and confidentiality measures.

Issues raised by students from higher institutes were the lack of standardised protocols for dealing with campus sexual harassment; policies, processes and staff behaviour that were not victim-centric; and the re-traumatising effect of institutions making police reports without victims' consent.

Migrant spouses who took part in the discussions raised concerns that included separation from their Singaporean children, limited work options and the inability to co-own homes.

Aware said it will submit a comprehensive "omnibus report" of recommendations, based on its research and advocacy positions, to the Government later this month.