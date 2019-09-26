Aware's new service helps victims of workplace harassment

Victims of workplace harassment - whether sexual, verbal or emotional - can seek help from a new service provided by gender-equality group Aware.

The group's Workplace Harassment and Discrimination Advisory (WHDA) service is a first of its kind service that offers support - both practical and emotional - to employees facing harassment at work.

The service is open to anyone aged 18 and above, of any nationality, working in Singapore and at any stage of their distress.

The free service is confidential and will arrange for a consultation between the victim and an adviser to provide information and explain the options available.

The adviser can provide general advice on coverage under the various Acts in Singapore, including the Employment Act, Employment Claims Act and Retirement and Re-employment Act as well as provide advice on preparing the necessary documents before filing a report with the organisations under the Tripartite Alliance Limited.

The service can also make appointments for the victim with Aware's counselling team and volunteer lawyers from its Women's Care Centre and Sexual Assault Care Centre, if necessary.

Ms Shailey Hingorani, Aware's head of Research and Advocacy, said: "In our experience, many employees are not aware of the full range of actions available to them in situations of discrimination or harassment.

"Some fear being identified or labelled as troublemakers. Some are averse to escalating a situation, they simply wish the mistreatment to stop so they can continue working."

To seek help, individuals should call the WHDA helpline on 6950-9191, Monday to Friday between 10am to 6pm to make an appointment with an adviser.