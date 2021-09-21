Ayer Rajah Food Centre, Toa Payoh Pools outlet shut over Covid cases

The food centre at Block 503 West Coast Drive has been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection works since Saturday.

The Ayer Rajah Food Centre in West Coast and a Singapore Pools branch in Toa Payoh have been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected in both places.

The Ayer Rajah Food Centre will be shut until tomorrow, after some stallholders and cleaners tested positive for Covid-19 during their regular testing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who is also an MP for West Coast GRC, said the food centre at Block 503 West Coast Drive has been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection works since Saturday.

"All essential precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of our stallholders and patrons before the food centre reopens," he said.

The minister added that the wet market at Block 502, as well as the nearby coffee shops and eateries, will continue operating during their regular opening hours.

"Please keep up with good hygiene practices and stay safe," he added.

He did not specify how many people tested positive for the coronavirus at the food centre.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh has been closed until further notice, after an employee there tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, a spokesman for the betting operator said.

She added that deep cleaning has already been carried out.

A notice pasted at the branch advised customers to visit the outlets at Block 85 and Block 95 in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh instead.

This comes after two Livewire sports betting venues were closed after a Covid-19 patient visited them in June.