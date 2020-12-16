Baby and Russian MMA fighter among new infections in Singapore

A one-year-old boy and 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,341.

The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia, said the Ministry of Health last night.

He showed symptoms last Friday and was confirmed positive on Monday.

The MMA fighter is also a short-term visit pass holder who came from Russia to take part in a sporting event.

There were 13 other imported cases comprising three Singaporeans, two short-term visit pass holders, five work permit holders, a dependant's pass holder, a student's pass holder and a work pass holder.

The Singaporeans returned from India, Britain and the United States, while the work pass and work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, came from Brazil, India and Indonesia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new Covid-19 patients in the community yesterday but there was one local case from a worker's dormitory. He was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to China.

The ministry said he was asymptomatic and his previous tests from rostered routine testing had been negative.

His close contacts at the dormitory and workplace have been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 23 cases discharged yesterday, 58,218 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

