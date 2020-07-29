Baby boy found in bin in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar

The police are investigating a case of a baby boy found in a private residential estate near Upper Paya Lebar Road on Monday.

A police spokesman said yesterday that they received a call for assistance around 7.45pm at a semi-detached house in Tai Keng Gardens.

Officers at the scene found the baby at the location. "There were no visible injuries on the baby and his condition was stable," the spokesman added.

Residents in the area said the baby was found after he was heard crying in a bin.

One of them, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lew, said his son-in-law discovered the baby soon after a family dinner.

"He heard a strange noise coming from the recycling bin and asked some of us for help to check it out," said Mr Lew, 65.

"No one dared to open the bin because they thought it might be a cat or a dog, so they called me for help," he added.

As soon as Mr Lew lifted the lid of the bin, he knew it was not an animal but an infant, wrapped in a towel and placed in paper bags.

The family then called the police.