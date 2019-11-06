Baby carriers, cots and strollers recalled for failing safety requirements

Three types of children's products – baby carriers, cots and strollers – were found to be unsafe by Enterprise Singapore last month.

The products, which were available on e-commerce platforms such as Qoo10, Lazada, Shopee and Agape Babies, have been removed, as required by the regulatory agency for product safety of general consumer goods.

Out of the 16 samples tested, 11 did not comply with safety requirements set by major international safety and standardisation organisations.

Hazards identified include choking, entrapment, falling, and laceration.

For baby carriers, it was found that the fastener was unable to support the weight of a baby and broke, and there was a lack of instructions on proper usage and precautions to take note of, which may have led to improper use, causing injuries and suffocation.

The cots deemed unsafe risked a number of injuries, including lacerations.

The cots' slats broke easily when tested and there were raised surfaces or bumps and sharp edges on the cot.

In addition, they also did not meet height requirements of 30mm for adjustable cots and 60mm for non-adjustable cots.

Strollers, too, were damaged or collapsed when tested for strength, resulting in the impairment of safety features such as the locking mechanism, restraint system, and parking or braking devices.

POOR STABILITY

The poor stability of the strollers caused them to tip over when parked on slopes and the restraint system and fasteners were also unable to secure a child in the seats.

Consumers who have purchased the following models should stop using them immediately and contact the sellers or the Consumers Association of Singapore for information on redress options: MINE 4 Position Baby Carrier, OEM Adapt 3 Position Baby Carrier, Sorbebe Airo Robic Hip Seat Baby Carrier, I-Angel Miracle Hip Seat Carrier, SG Baby Shop (Model No: SX), Premium Baby Bed Set (Model No: Hope HP 810M), Puku Izzy Foldable Baby Cot (Model No: P30112), Milano - Oxford 4 in 1 Convertible Cot (Model No: BD302), Baby YOYA Baby Cabin Travel, Belecoo Compact, and Seebaby Little Monster.

They are also advised to check that the products have undergone the necessary safety tests before making purchases online as it is not possible to check the product physically.