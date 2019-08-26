Baby girl who died after Jewel mirror fell on her is cremated

The incident happened at the Urban Revivo store at Jewel Changi Airport.

The baby who died after a full-length mirror in the Urban Revivo store at Jewel Changi Airport fell on her on Friday was cremated yesterday.

The mother of the 18-month-old girl, together with five relatives, arrived at Mandai Crematorium around 8am.

The mother was inconsolable and had to be supported by the relatives, who were carrying a few bags of soft toys and baby clothes.

They had gone back to the store around 6am for prayers.

The toddler was with her relatives at Jewel on Friday around noon.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao identified the toddler as Lai Jiaxin, and reported that the girl and her family were from Xiamen, China.

They were due to return home at about 3pm that day.

The paper reported there were a few children playing in the store and it was suspected the mirror was knocked down.

It fell on the girl, who was standing in front of it.

First aid was administered to the unconscious baby on site by staff from the shop. The girl was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING

The police said they were alerted to the incident around 12.30pm and the Singapore Civil Defence Force responded at 12.33pm. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times reported that the incident was believed to have been captured on closed-circuit television footage but the video had not been released.

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said in a statement yesterday: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving a child at Urban Revivo on Friday afternoon. A full-length mirror had fallen and first aid was quickly administered on the child before the paramedics arrived.

"Unfortunately, the child succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. We are in contact with the family and providing them our fullest support during this difficult time. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.

"We are working closely with the tenant to ascertain the details of the incident. Investigations are ongoing. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are unable to comment further."

Urban Revivo, a Chinese fast fashion brand, has 200 stores in China and other countries.

Apart from the outlet at Jewel, there are two stores here - at the Raffles City and Plaza Singapura shopping malls.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesman for the store said: "UR (Urban Revivo) is deeply saddened by a tragic accident involving a child at our store in Jewel, Changi Airport on Friday afternoon. We are assisting the police with its investigations.

"We are in contact with the family, and providing them our fullest support during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are unable to comment further."