Baby Nellya is first to be born in a Go-Jek car in Singapore

Baby girl Nellya Adora was born in a Go-Jek car after arriving before her mother could reach KKH (above).

Baby girl Nellya Adora was born in a Go-Jek car after arriving before her mother could reach KKH.

A Go-Jek driver who picked up two female passengers in Punggol ended up with an extra passenger by the time they reached their destination.

One of the women gave birth in Mr Leng Khee Kwong's Hyundai Elantra on Friday last week as he was taking them to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Ms Nurisah Mohamed, 29, who was having contractions, was accompanied by her sister-in-law while her husband left work to meet her at KKH.

But her baby would not wait and was born 20 minutes into the 40-minute ride.

Mr Leng, 42, who has two young daughters, told The New Paper yesterday: "I had driven for 10 minutes when the woman shouted in pain. The other woman told me her water bag had just burst."

He tried to remain calm as Ms Nurisah's screams grew louder. He encouraged her by telling her repeatedly: "One, two, three... push".

"I couldn't look behind because I had to focus on the road. I checked the rear-view mirror several times and saw the other woman crying," he added.

Baby Nellya Adora, weighing 2.7kg, had arrived.

Ms Nurisah, who has another daughter, said in a Facebook post: "My baby was in my sister-in-law's hands while we were on the way to KK Hospital."

When they got there, four nurses were waiting for them.

Ms Nurisah apologised on Facebook for the mess she made and thanked Mr Leng for getting them safely to the hospital.

She said she offered to compensate Mr Leng, but he declined and congratulated her on the safe delivery of the baby.

Mr Leng said: "I don't think it is good to accept money from the family. I am just happy the baby is safe. Every life is a blessing and I don't think any amount of money can buy that."

BURSARY

Yesterday, a Go-Jek spokesman said the baby is the first to be born during a Go-Jek ride in Singapore.

She added that Go-Jek is proud of Mr Leng and will be giving him a $500 bursary for each of his daughters, $2,500 in travel vouchers and a $500 Medisave top-up.

Ms Nurisah will receive $500 in medical subsidies, a baby car seat and $500 in Go-Jek vouchers.

The spokesman said: "We are heartened that Ms Nurisah and baby Nellya Adora are happy and healthy."