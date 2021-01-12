Baby, toddler from India among 22 new imported cases

A one-year-old baby and a two-year-old toddler who arrived from India were among the 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

The baby is a short-term visit pass holder while the toddler is a dependant's pass holder. Both baby girls were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Yesterday's new cases were all imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added that two additional cases have been linked to the NewOcean 6 cluster, which now has a total of 11 confirmed cases.

The two newly linked cases are sea crew who worked on-board the bunker tanker.

They had been identified as close contacts of a previously confirmed case and were placed on quarantine on Dec 31. They tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

NewOcean 6 ceased all operations after MOH announced that nine cases were linked to the cluster on Tuesday.

The remaining imported cases include two Singaporeans and two permanent residents (PR) who returned from India.

There were also 10 work permit holders, including two foreign domestic workers, who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

Overall, there were eight new cases in the community last week and nine the week before.

There were also five unlinked cases in the community last week, and three the week before.

With 32 cases discharged yesterday, 58,653 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 67 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 165 are recuperating in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

22 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

32 Discharged yesterday

22 Imported cases

67 In hospital

58929 Total cases

58653 Total recovered