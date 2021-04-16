Baby wouldn’t wait, so mum needed just two ‘hard pushes’

Ms Lee Yin Jie and Mr Lin Jiahong with their two sons. The infant was born at home and started crying on his own.

While many pregnant women endure labour for hours before giving birth, Ms Lee Yin Jie took just four minutes and two "hard pushes" to deliver her second child.

The downside of such a fast delivery was having to do it on the bathroom floor of her flat in Fernvale, Sengkang.

The upside of working from home was having her husband there to help her through the arrival of little Lin Zhi Rong, who was 21/2 weeks early.

Though due on April 30, he arrived on Monday at 10.14am, weighing a healthy 3.3kg.

At around 8am, Ms Lee, a 35-year-old civil servant, started experiencing spaced-out contractions, which she described as "light cramps".

After her husband, Mr Lin Jiahong, dropped off their two-year-old son at the childcare centre, the couple monitored the contractions.

Ms Lee told The New Paper: "Our previous experience (with their firstborn) was a gradual escalation of pain and contraction time, which took seven hours, so I wanted to monitor the contractions further to be sure."

At 10.05am, the contractions "escalated suddenly" and Ms Lee's water broke - the rupturing of the amniotic sac.

Mr Lin said: "She was writing a work e-mail at the time, and I helped save the draft after her water bag burst."

He then called 995 and informed the SCDF Emergency Medical Services his wife was about to give birth .

Paramedics directed him over the phone to get Ms Lee to lie on the floor to deliver the baby. By the time she got into position in the bathroom, the baby was crowning.

Mr Lin, a 38-year-old cyber security professional, was "super scared" during the process and acted on "instinct".

He added: "I was shouting to her, 'You have to push. I will catch him.' Fortunately, after two hard pushes, the baby popped out. I cannot imagine if there had been complications."

The baby started crying on his own and was breathing normally, which was a huge relief for the couple as they waited for the paramedics.

The ambulance arrived 10 minutes later, and the paramedics cut the umbilical cord. The mother and baby were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) for check-ups. They were discharged two days later.

Mr Lin said: "I have to praise the SCDF. They gave me the instructions during the crucial four minutes and the paramedics were professional."

Ms Lee regrets not going to the hospital earlier, adding: "I was monitoring my contractions. But the moment my water bag burst and the pain intensity shot up from one to 10, I knew we had no chance to make it to the hospital on our own.

"The pain was so intense, I shouted and screamed. But once I heard my son's first cry, I was immediately relieved."

Asked if the experience had traumatised them, the couple replied together: "We are just glad it was a happy ending."

According to data collected by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority from 2016 to last year, an average of 194 babies were born out of hospitals a year, or roughly 0.48 per cent of 40,000 babies born each year.

Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok, head and senior consultant of the department of maternal foetal medicine at KKH, told TNP that having an unplanned delivery out of hospital can be very "distressing".

He said: "Some women may feel a sense of loss of control of what is taking place. Women in these situations usually report feeling intense and strong contractions immediately without the usual warning build-up of irregular contractions first."

Dr Tan said some dangers include a higher risk of bleeding in the mother, either because of tears in the vagina from the uncontrolled delivery or the placenta remaining in the womb.

"There is also the risk of infection to the baby and mother as the birth has taken place in an unsterilised environment.

"Lastly, there is a risk of injury to both baby and mother if the delivery took place in an unsafe or crowded place."