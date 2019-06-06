Bad weather not a convincing reason for Ultra venue change, say festival-goers

Ticket holders of electronic dance music (EDM) festival Ultra Singapore are not convinced by the reason given for the last-minute change in venue - bad weather.

The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Basement 2 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) instead of the usual open field next to MBS Tower 1, a move that has upset revellers.

Ultra Singapore told The New Paper on Tuesday that bad weather forecasts had influenced the decision. In a post on its Facebook page yesterday, it said that the move was due to "expected severe weather" this weekend.

A spokesman said the move had been under review since Saturday and after being notified of the availability of a large suite of rooms totalling 17,000 sq m, the organisers took the opportunity to engage fans with "a fully immersive indoor experience".

But festival-goers such as Mr Ken Lu, 23, said the explanation was not convincing.

The undergraduate said: "It was a rain or shine event for many years, and I remember being soaked in 2017 but still having fun. It is clear it was a PR stunt to announce this last minute, to avoid having to refund us all. My anger is with the lack of communication, cheap excuses and poor overall event management."

The organisers have given the assurance that the headline acts would remain, though the smaller venue meant some regional performers would be cut.

In another blow to festival-goers - who do not yet know the final line-up - one of the headliners, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, said on Instagram last night he would be cancelling his upcoming shows due to an ankle injury.

One of the biggest EDM festival brands in the world, the Singapore edition drew 41,000 revellers last year.