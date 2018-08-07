Bail revoked for CEO who sexually abused son's friend

A 48-year-old chief executive convicted yesterday of sexually assaulting his son's nine-year-old classmate was remanded in custody while awaiting sentencing because he was deemed to be a flight risk.

The foreign national had his bail of $60,000 revoked after the High Court found him guilty of committing the abuse during a sleepover after a Halloween party in 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Christina Koh argued that he was a flight risk as his wife and three sons had returned home.

She said the couple had assets amounting to US$3 million (S$4.1 million). If he were to abscond, he could afford to live comfortably and compensate his bailor.

The man faces more than eight years' jail and at least 24 strokes of the cane for two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a minor and one count of aggravated molestation.

Justice See Kee Oon denied the prosecution's request to lift a gag order on the man's identity as it could lead to the identification of the victim, who is now 12.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai argued that this possibility was small as many other children had sleepovers in the man's house.

Defence lawyer Selva K. Naidu, who wanted the gag order to remain, said the man's sons still kept in contact with their school friends. He also said the man had an unusual surname and his sons had more than 1,200 Instagram followers.

The victim, a classmate of the youngest son, was among children invited for a trick-or-treat party and a sleepover. He slept on the upper deck of a bunk bed while the son slept on the lower deck.

The victim testified that the accused entered the room at night, stepped on the lower bunk and touched his genitals. After the man performed oral sex on him twice, he packed his belongings and asked to leave. He later told his father what the accused had done to him.

Sentencing was adjourned to Friday.