Ban on e-scooters from footpaths 'a necessary step': Lam Pin Min

E-scooters will no longer be allowed on footpaths and their use will be restricted to cycling paths and park connectors.

Just six months ago, Parliament was told that banning personal mobility devices (PMDs) from footpaths would not be a solution.

But errant behaviour and a spate of accidents have now forced the authorities to ban the use of electric scooters on all footpaths from today.

This follows an earlier ban in September on PMD use in void decks and common spaces at public housing estates.

Announcing the move in Parliament yesterday after a month-long PMD safety review, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said the current situation made it impossible for the Government not to act decisively.

"This ban of e-scooters from footpaths is a difficult decision. But it is a necessary step for pedestrians to feel safe again on public paths," he said.

An average of 370 errant riders are caught each month, and according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), there were 184 off-road PMD accidents in the first nine months of this year.

This is a marked increase from the 228 reported PMD accidents on public paths in 2017 and last year combined.

Only 8 per cent of the 184 accidents reported so far this year were on cycling paths and park connectors.

About 64 per cent were on footpaths and 28 per cent were in other public places, such as void decks or bus stops.

Dr Lam said: "We expected the co-sharing of footpaths to be challenging but were hopeful that with public education, PMD users would be gracious and responsible. Unfortunately, this was not so."

With the ban, e-scooter use will now be restricted to the 440km of cycling paths and park connectors - which the Government has promised to extend to 750km by 2025 and triple by 2030. Riders must dismount and push their e-scooters while on the footpath.

Bicycles, kick scooters, and personal mobility aids like mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs are not affected by the ban.

Other PMDs such as hoverboards and unicycles can still be used on footpaths for now.

All PMDs will continue to be banned from roads.

Dr Lam said the move is not a complete ban on e-scooters, and they will be allowed to grow in tandem with cycling path infrastructure.

SHARING SERVICE

Safety concerns over the use of motorised PMDs has also led the authorities to quash any hope for a public sharing service in the near future.

A safety directive prohibiting e-scooter sharing services has been issued and all applications submitted by operators earlier this year will be rejected.

To curb the risk of fires from PMDs without UL2272 fire safety certification, the early disposal incentive scheme will be extended by a month until the end of the year.

Owners of registered non-compliant e-scooters have until Dec 31 to hand over their devices to get the $100 early disposal incentive. At least 80,000 of the 100,000 registered e-scooters here are not UL2272 certified.

Since the roll-out in September, LTA has received more than 9,000 disposal applications and more than 4,800 e-scooters have been disposed of.

LTA is also studying upstream measures, including import controls, to stem the inflow of non-compliant PMDs into Singapore, Dr Lam added.