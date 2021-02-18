Banana Leaf Apolo charged with multiple Covid-19 breaches

The eatery's Little India Arcade outlet was ordered to close for 10 days last year for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

Restaurant chain The Banana Leaf Apolo was charged in a district court yesterday over alleged Covid-19 breaches during phase two of the reopening.

During that time, gatherings were limited to five people.

The Indian restaurant, well known for its fish head curry, faces five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. All of the alleged offences were committed at its Little India Arcade outlet in Serangoon Road on Sept 12 last year.

Among other things, between 7.45pm and 10pm that day, it allegedly failed to take steps to ensure gatherings did not exceed the maximum permissible group size.

The company also allegedly breached regulations by providing a self-service buffet and failed to enforce safe distancing among seated customers.

The Singapore Tourism Board filed a magistrate's complaint against the company on Jan 20 over multiple breaches related to the pandemic.

The Little India Arcade outlet was ordered to close for 10 days last year - from Oct 26 to Nov 4 - for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The case was referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers after further investigations.

The company is expected to plead guilty on April 1.

On Feb 10, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said 102 people, and several food and beverage (F&B) premises had been penalised for breaches earlier this month.

The MSE said six F&B outlets were ordered to close, while five others and 29 people were fined for breaching safe management measures.

A total of 73 individuals were also fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 regulations on Feb 6 and 7 in parks and beaches.