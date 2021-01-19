Banks, insurance firms roll out initiatives to support vaccination

The move to get people in Singapore vaccinated for Covid-19 has received support from banks and insurance companies, with OCBC Bank and insurer Great Eastern separately announcing programmes to help those receiving the shots.

Great Eastern, which announced a $1 million vaccine fund for its customers, said those who get vaccinated will receive a daily hospital benefit of $300 for up to seven days, if they are hospitalised because of the vaccine within three months of the first dose.

Meanwhile, OCBC said its staff in Singapore will have their medical consultation fees reimbursed if they develop side effects from the vaccine.

Bank employees will also get a day off on the day of the jab, and be allowed to work from home for one week after vaccination.

They will receive private taxi reimbursement to and from the vaccination clinics and an additional two days of medical leave without the need of a medical certificate in the event of side effects.

Similar initiatives will be rolled out for employees in the bank's core markets when the vaccine is available in those countries, said OCBC in a statement.

The bank added that it will educate its 10,000 workers in Singapore about the Covid-19 vaccine.

This began last Friday with a webinar featuring infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. More webinars with medical experts are being planned.

"While the decision for taking Covid-19 vaccination is very personal, we want to help our employees come to a decision based on sound medical advice," said Mr Jason Ho, OCBC's head of group human resources.

Several insurance companies and DBS Bank told The Straits Times they have or are planning initiatives for customers and employees in relation to the vaccination programme.

Insurers Prudential and Aviva Singapore are covering customers if they are hospitalised due to side effects from Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Health Sciences Authority.

AXA said it intends to follow suit.