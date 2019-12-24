Bartender jailed after cursing at cop, kicking another while drunk

A bartender was jailed for two weeks and fined $2,500 after she verbally abused a police officer and kicked another, both times while she was intoxicated.

Yesterday, Long Zhi Tan, 27, admitted to using criminal force to deter Sergeant Mohamed Kasshif Mohamed Riaz from discharging his duty and using abusive words on Staff Sergeant Dian Nartsha Ali.

Both officers were with Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre at the time.

Four related charges were taken into consideration. Long will serve three more days in jail as she did not pay the fine.

In the first incident, she drank at a house party and at a cocktail bar in Orchard Road, before falling asleep on the public pavement near Tang Plaza at about 1.55am on Dec 17 last year.

The police were called, and when Staff Sgt Dian, 30, arrived at about 2.10am, paramedics were attending to Long.

Staff Sgt Dian and her colleagues tried to help Long stand, but she refused to move or give her particulars, insisting she was sober. She was arrested and continued to be uncooperative as she was taken to Tanglin Division Headquarters, where she shouted, struggled and uttered vulgarities at Staff Sgt Dian.

In the second incident, Long went to her American boyfriend's apartment in Telok Ayer on March 28 at about 2.20am, banging on his door.

They had relationship issues and he had blocked her on his phone after she texted him gibberish that night and tried to call him several times.

When her boyfriend opened the door, he found Long unresponsive on the ground, so he walked to his restaurant nearby to get help from his staff.

He returned to find Long punching the apartment's front door repeatedly, so he told his staff to call the police.

Long, who was hysterical at the time, then turned to her boyfriend and started pulling his shirt, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Teh told District Judge Ng Peng Hong.

Sgt Kasshif, 21, and other officers arrived and separated them. But as her boyfriend was being interviewed, Long, who smelled strongly of alcohol, started to walk away despite being warned not to do so.

She was arrested but continued to raise her voice at the officers and struggled with them.

More police officers arrived and Long was brought back into police lock-up.

For using criminal force on a public servant, Long could have been jailed for up to four years, fined, or both. For verbally abusing a public servant, she could have been fined up to $5,000, jailed up to a year, or both.