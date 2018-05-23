BCA set to introduce collaborative bidding system

Smaller consultancy firms in the construction sector may soon find it easier to bid for larger projects.

A collaborative bidding system is set to be introduced by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in the fourth quarter of the year.

The move was among a slew of announcements made by Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development, Mr Desmond Lee, yesterday.

Collaborative bidding allows companies to pool resources and bid for projects that would not have been possible if they were bidding as a single company.

Mr Chua Tong Seng, managing director of Kiso-Jiban Singapore, a geotechnical engineering consultancy, sees the move as "positive news".

His company, which deals with soil-related work such as land reclamation and tunnelling, will be able to jointly bid for "billion-dollar" projects.

"It allows all players to be in the game now," said Mr Chua.

At the BCA Awards ceremony at Resorts World Sentosa yesterday, Mr Lee also said the Government would accept the recommendations of a task force on how to develop a more skilled workforce.

He also gave details of a transformation office, BuildSG. It is meant to be a one-stop office to help companies through the journey.

These are all part of efforts to implement a transformation map for the construction industry, which has a keen focus on using smarter technology to improve productivity.

Meanwhile, a record 540 awards were given out by BCA this year, including, for the first time, the Built Environment Leadership Platinum Star Award.

The award, won by City Developments (CDL) and the Housing Board, recognises an organisation's commitment in areas such as safety, quality, sustainability and productivity.

CDL's City Square Mall is the first mall to be given the Platinum Award for the inaugural BCA-MSF Universal Design Mark for Family-Friendly Business.

The categoryrecognises projects that are family-friendly in both design and services.