Be blown away by Dandelion at Gardens by the Bay

Make a wish on a "dandelion" in an interactive installation at the Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove and its fluff will travel virtually to multiple installations in Japan, where they will bloom into peonies. In the same way, when someone makes a wish on a "dandelion" in Japan, its fluff will bloom into sakura flowers in Singapore. The installations, titled Dandelion, were launched in both countries yesterday to promote connectivity and unity in a time of separation and distance. The installation is open from 7pm to 10pm until Nov 15. Admission is free.