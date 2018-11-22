Be vigilant about romaine lettuce from the US: AVA

An E.coli breakout in the US has left 32 sick in 11 states.

After 32 people in the US were reported sick from E. coli poisoning in 11 states, with 13 of them hospitalised, US health officials warned consumers on Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes.

One of those reported sick had suffered kidney failure.

The outbreak of E. coli poisoning led to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing the warning against all romaine lettuce.

Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore told The New Paper that Singapore does import romaine lettuce from the US.

The agency said: "AVA has reminded the industry to be vigilant.

"Investigations on the actual source of the bacteria causing the outbreak is ongoing. No specific brand or farm has been identified."

The AVA said: "As a precautionary measure, if consumers had bought romaine lettuce and are uncertain about the source, consumers should discard the lettuce."

A FairPrice spokesman told TNP that it carries romaine lettuce from US, and is aware of news on the health alert issued on the product in the country.

The spokesman added: "Our local food safety authorities, however, did not initiate a recall on this product. Nonetheless, we continue to monitor the situation closely and food safety protocols and procedures are in place should we need to recall any product."

Local supermarket chains Cold Storage and Giant said they do not source romaine lettuce from the US. - CHEOW SUE-ANN