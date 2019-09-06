Beached wheels

The junction of Kranji Road and Woodlands Road became an artificial beach for a few hours on Wednesday after a lorry transporting sand overturned and dumped its contents on the road.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving the lorry at 4.33pm on Wednesday and the area was soon cordoned off from traffic. The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the sand was cleared after a few hours.