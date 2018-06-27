Bedok bakery owner was pulled into mixer by rotating arm

A bakery owner who died on Monday in a workplace accident was operating an industrial gas-heated cooking mixer to prepare bean paste when he was caught by the rotating mixer arm and pulled into the machine.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times yesterday that Mr Ng Sew Kuang, 73, was later extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.

It added: "MOM has stopped all manufacturing works and is currently investigating the incident."

Family members at the wake for Mr Ng, held near the bakery at Block 17 Bedok South Road, declined to speak to reporters.

The shop, Ng Kian Seng Confectionery, is more than 70 years old and was started by Mr Ng's paternal grandfather. It is known for its traditional goodies, such as tau sar piah and wife cakes.

A bakery worker had said on Monday that no one had been around Mr Ng when the accident occurred and staff were alerted that something was wrong only by a burning smell coming from the machine.

Industrial bakers told ST there can be multiple hazards in the kitchen.

Madam Anna Tan, 60, the owner of bakery 51 fiveone degrees, said the metal covering of her flour-kneading machine must be put on top of the mixing bowl to prevent the baker's hands from being trapped inside and damaged by the beater.

Mr Henry Ng, 38, chef and owner of Bread & Hearth, said that no one should work alone in the pantry and everyone must use protective equipment.

He said safety should be inculcated during work induction programmes, and even earlier, during one's school years and childhood.