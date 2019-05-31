Behind the scenes at the Water Sports Centre

Coaches Miss Chuan Shu Hui (left) and Mr Ryan Teo keep things lighthearted at the Water Sports Centre.

The close-knit team at the Singapore Sports Hub's Water Sports Centre reflect positive energy in the way they engage with their patrons on a daily basis.

The fun-loving culture they have behind the scenes creates a memorable experience for everyone.

The Water Sports Centre offers a variety of water sports, such as kayaking, canoeing, pedal boating, pedal biking and dragon boating.

Miss Chuan Shu Hui, assistant manager of the Water Sports Centre, told The New Paper that the team advocates a fun culture, which ripples off to their patrons.

She said: "We talk and joke about with each other and do the same with our patrons. Everything is very simple and lighthearted."

Senior executive Ryan Teo added that the strong bond of the team has made the Water Sports Centre feel like a second home to him.

"We make the effort to stay late after work to spend time together, we'll have a makan (eating) session or catch a movie."

A typical day for Mr Teo and Miss Chuan comprises many aspects that range from providing satisfactory customer service to administrative duties.

"Our priority on the front-facing end is the safety of our patrons, on the back end we have administrative duties, which include the sale of programmes and marketing," said Miss Chuan.

Mr Teo added: "When a patron comes to us, we make sure we teach them the basics well so they enjoy themselves when they hit the water."

Mr Teo and Miss Chuan also coach at the centre.

"Coaching is a very emotional journey. It's fulfilling to see your students do all sorts of things after the course and when they come back, they still come over to chat with us and we still continue to help them after the course," said Mr Teo.

However, every job comes with its challenges and one of the biggest challenges for the team is safety.

Mr Teo and Miss Chuan told TNP that Singapore has a high rate of lightning activity. So, when they have patrons out on the water, they have to make sure everyone comes back on time.

The team at the Water Sports Centre ensures that they provide a positive experience for their customers, as they believe that strong bonds can be forged through water sports.