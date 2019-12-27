Behold the ‘ring of fire’ in rare solar eclipse
This composite photo shows how the "ring of fire" was formed at the height of the annular solar eclipse yesterday. In what has been dubbed the "greatest astronomical event in Singapore", thousands of people flocked to various places, including the Science Centre Singapore in Jurong and at National Junior College, home to the largest and highest-resolution amateur-class solar telescope here, to view the phenomenon for the first time in two decades.
