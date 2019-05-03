Benches from the former National Stadium re-imagined

One of the re-imagined benches designed as part of Re:Bench competition.

After the demolition of the former National Stadium, a competition was launched in 2017 for young designers to re-imagine the old timber seats of the former National Stadium.

Re:Bench empowered the designers to turn the old seats into unique benches that will be featured in public spaces.

Of the 94 submissions received, 14 winners emerged.

The public can view these winning pieces all around Singapore Sports Hub.

Mr Muhd Fazil, 29, a frequent patron of Sports Hub and a designer by profession, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview that he thinks the competition would help bring life back into the wood.

SUSTAINABILITY

He said: "I think it would send an important message about sustainability, it's all about creating a product that you can rework and reshape into any form."

One of the designs - Flow - by Valerie Chua is a favourite of Mr Faizal's.

The design was inspired by picnic gatherings, a simple yet intimate activity, reminiscent of how the National Stadium brought people together.

Mr Faizal said: "I love the construction of the bench and the concept of togetherness, I think the thought of togetherness is appropriate in designing a bench. Using a circular shape is definitely a great idea to bring a lot of people to use this product, especially when it is made by recycled wood."

Another winning bench is Sculpace Bench by Yu Yang, which aimed to provide a rest area for those engaged in different outdoor activities.

Similar to Flow, this design uses circular elements to gather people and create cosy and comfortable spaces.

This competition came under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Our Favourite Place programme, which supports projects initiated and implemented by the community to enliven public spaces across Singapore.

To coincide with Singapore's Bicentennial this year, Singapore Sports Hub will be launching a three-kilometre educational walking trail.

The Kallang Story: A Sports, Arts and Heritage Trail celebrates Kallang's heritage and Singapore's sporting achievements.