Beware of fake police website that seems to lock computer screen

Members of the public have been alerted to a fake Singapore Police Force website that appears to lock the computer screen in order to obtain personal information.

In a statement yesterday, the police said scammers make use of a web browser's full-screen mode to show a Windows 10 desktop image displaying the fake website.

The image fills up the whole screen. With this, the victim becomes unable to click on the Start menu or to close and open applications, and would assume the desktop was indeed locked.

The fake website then informs the victim that the web browser has been "blocked due to viewing and dissemination of materials forbidden by (the) law of Singapore".

The victim would be asked to enter his credit card details, purportedly to pay a fine to unlock the web browser.

PHISHING

Such websites are actually phishing sites in disguise, the statement said, designed to get the victim's personal information and banking details.

The police said they do not have access to lock a person's desktop, and clarified that the official police website is www.police.gov.sg

The police have advised anyone encountering the fake police website to use the Alt+Tab keys to try to return to the normal desktop display, or press Ctrl+Alt+Delete to open the computer's task manager to end any Web browser processes.

Those with information related to such crimes can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

To seek scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg