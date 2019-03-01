Beyond Parental Control cases hit 10-year high

Experts said hormonal and physical changes can also escalate some of the stresses and emotions felt by the teenagers

When the Ministry of Social and Family Development updated its Beyond Parental Control (BPC) statistics for 2009 to 2018 on its website on Wednesday, it revealed a worrying fact.

The number of new BPC cases last year was at a 10-year high.

The statistics also showed that in nine of those years, most of the BPCs were made against girls.

And overall, most of the complaints were made against children aged 13 to 14.

Psychologist Carol Balhetchet said: "Girls are often more emotional and react to their emotions differently than boys.

"Girls tend to internalise and feel more intensely, while boys will often project outward, whether by playing computer games or running away from home."

Mr Clinton Galistan, director of justice and institutions at Lutheran Community Care Services and former senior prison officer, told The New Paper it could also be that when girls mix with other girls, they could be more easily influenced by them.

The experts said it was no surprise that children between the ages of 13 and 14 were more likely to act out.

Mr Galistan said: "At that age, they are going through many changes.

"From primary to secondary school, they are facing physiological change, along with increased pressure to perform in school and a desire to be validated and recognised by their peers.

"It is the age that with so much going on in their lives, if there is a lack of communication, they start to feel misunderstood and act out in different ways."

Dr Balhetchet said this is the age where they discover they have a voice and feel emotions intensely.

She said: "They are starting to become socially and mentally aware and feel like they are adults."

The experts added that the hormonal and physical changes can also escalate some of the stresses and emotions felt.

Mr Galistan said: "Often, when children are exhibiting behavioural issues, instead of supporting their emotions and understanding their needs, parents attempt to manage the behaviours, which leads to anger, misunderstanding and resentment."

He added that because these children might not have the tools or language to express and process these emotions, they can manifest in silence and sullenness, which parents often react negatively to, compounding the problem.

He said: "When children have issues, the parents are never fully innocent."