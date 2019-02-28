Bicentennial CPF top-up a tribute to women

The $1,000 Bicentennial Bonus CPF top-up is a "tribute" to women who stayed home for their families, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

"It recognises that they had fewer years to build up their retirement savings," she said in a speech honouring women who contributed to Singapore's development.

"We don't usually apply the gender lens when debating our Budget, but when we do, it is clear that every Budget benefits women in significant ways," she added.

Last week, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that Singaporeans aged 50 to 64 this year with less than $60,000 of retirement savings in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts will receive a top-up of up to $1,000.

About 300,000 Singaporeans will gain from the top-up, six in 10 of whom are women in their 50s and 60s.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) said there are many women activists and volunteers who have "defied traditional expectations and made great strides to change society's pre-conceived notions and habits".

But she noted that there is still much to do in Singapore when it comes to issues such as closing the wage gap between men and women, or supporting women who return to the workforce after having children.

