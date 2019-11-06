Bicentennial Experience reopens after technical glitch

A technical glitch at the Bicentennial Experience that led to visitors not being able to experience multimedia projections on Monday has been fixed.

Bicentennial Singapore announced the glitch on Monday evening in a Facebook post advising visitors not to turn up.

Yesterday, it said that the problem which affected the alignment of moving screens has been fixed and the exhibition has reopened to visitors.

The visitors affected on Monday were mainly school groups as it was difficult to reschedule their visits and arrange alternative programs for the students, the exhibition's project director Mr Wan Wee Pin said.

Instead of multimedia presentations, guides were used to describe the scenes to the students, he added.

Ticket holders were informed and those who turned up yesterday could either visit the exhibition or reschedule.