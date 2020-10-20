Bidadari to have polyclinic by 2027, co-located with nursing home

The new Bidadari estate will have a polyclinic by 2027, co-located with a nursing home in Upper Aljunied Road.

It is one of 12 new polyclinics the Government is planning to launch by 2030. With the additions, Singapore will have 32 polyclinics located around the island by then.

Explaining the reason for having the polyclinic and nursing home in the same location, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said yesterday the integrated development will also benefit the patients in Toa Payoh town, "which is a mature estate, and there is an increasing number of seniors with chronic diseases and diseases for the aged".

Co-locating the nursing home with the polyclinic will facilitate synergy between the healthcare facilities through sharing of services to support seniors and polyclinic patients as their care needs evolve, said the Ministry of Health.

Three other polyclinics that are yet to be opened - in Bukit Panjang and Kaki Bukit, as well as a redeveloped one in Jurong - will also be co-located with nursing homes.

The services provided at the Bidadari polyclinic will include medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women and child health services, allied health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

The integrated development, which will be operated by National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, will be sited near the Alkaff Lakeview Housing Board cluster. The nearest train stop is Woodleigh station, about 500m away.

Dr Janil, speaking to reporters during a visit to Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic yesterday, said the Bidadari polyclinic will serve the "many new young families" in the estate, which will have about 10,000 Housing Board flats progressively completed by 2022.

Residents of the first two new HDB projects in Bidadari, including Alkaff Lakeview, started collecting the keys to their flats in July last year.

"We will call the tender (for the new polyclinic) later this year, and get the process going for consultancy and design, and we hope to have it operational by 2027," said Dr Janil, who is also Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information.