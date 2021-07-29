Big blaze at dance studio
Eleven firefighting vehicles and about 40 firefighters had to be deployed to extinguish a huge fire that broke out at a dance studio on the second level of a Geylang Bahru block yesterday morning.
Residents reported being jolted awake by the sound of explosions and shattering glass.
The fire was put out in about an hour, and no casualties were reported.
