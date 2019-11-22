Singapore

Big show, bigger impact

Big show, bigger impact
TNP PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Nov 22, 2019 06:00 am

In front of an audience of more than 1,600 people - including the guest of honour, President Halimah Yacob - performers aged six to 19 put on performances ranging from classical cello pieces to upbeat dance sets at yesterday's ChildAid 2019 gala. The 15th anniversary of the annual fund-raising concert raised $2.12 million. The funds raised will go towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now