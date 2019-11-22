Big show, bigger impact
In front of an audience of more than 1,600 people - including the guest of honour, President Halimah Yacob - performers aged six to 19 put on performances ranging from classical cello pieces to upbeat dance sets at yesterday's ChildAid 2019 gala. The 15th anniversary of the annual fund-raising concert raised $2.12 million. The funds raised will go towards The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.
